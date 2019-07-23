Mohamed bin Zayed receives honorary professorship from China's Tsinghua University

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, was awarded an honorary professorship from China's Tsinghua University for his role and initiatives in support of advanced science, technology and innovation.

This came during the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Tsinghua University, in the framework of his state visit to the People's Republic of China.

Qiu Yong, President of Tsinghua University, handed over the certificate to His Highness in recognition of his outstanding achievements in the field of education as well as his efforts in promoting friendship and cooperation relations between the UAE and China.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his thanks and appreciation to the university management for this honour. He expressed his happiness and pride in receiving the certificate that, he said, "comes from one of the oldest scientific universities in the world".

He praised the university's quality and excellence in academic programmes and its continuous efforts to develop and modernise its scientific research.

Speaking on the occasion, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed said, "I was delighted to visit Tsinghua University where I met its outstanding management team and students. The university plays a prominent role in promoting quality education, scientific research and supports the progress of China and the development of mankind."

His Highness met with the President of the University in the presence of Wang Zhigang, Minister of Science and Technology. During the meeting, both sides discussed the cooperation relations between the University and its counterparts in the UAE from universities and educational institutions.

Mr. Yong briefed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed on the researches and studies carried out by the University and the most important scientific initiatives and projects that reflected positively on the social, economic, cultural and other fields, and the role of the university in qualifying, training and graduation of Chinese leaders and scholars.

The delegation accompanying His Highness Sheikh Mohamed during the university's included H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Sheikh Mohammad bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports.

Also accompanying Sheikh Mohamed were Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince's Court of Abu Dhabi, Dr. Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the UAE to China, Hessa bint Mohammad bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan and several other senior officials.

Tsinghua University is a major research university in Beijing, and a member of the elite C9 League of Chinese universities. Since its establishment in 1911, it has graduated numerous Chinese leaders in politics, business, academia, and culture.

Reflecting its motto of Self-Discipline and Social Commitment, Tsinghua University is dedicated to academic excellence, advancing the well-being of Chinese society, and global development. The University is perennially ranked as one of the top academic institutions in China, Asia, and worldwide, and was recognised as the 14th best university in the 2017 Times Higher Education World Reputation Rankings. Since 2015, Tsinghua has been ranked as the best engineering and computer science school in the world based on factors including total research output and performance.

Mohamed bin Zayed, Xi Jinping witness signing of agreements

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, have witnessed the signing of a number of agreements and Memoranda of Understanding, MoUs, between the two countries, spanning a series of sectors including defence, trade and investment, environment and sustainability, education, ports and customs, and energy.

The signing of the agreements seek to further advance strategic ties between the UAE and China, opening up new partnership horizons across various fields.

Also present during the signing of the agreements were H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Mohammad bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Presidential Special Envoy to China; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince's Court of Abu Dhabi; Dr. Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the UAE to China, and Ni Jian, Ambassador of China to the UAE, along with several other senior officials.

The agreements and memoranda signed by the countries include: 1. Agreement on defence and military cooperation between the two countries signed by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Wang Yi, State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China.

2. MoU on environment protection and conservation signed between the UAE's Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Li Ganjie, Minister of Ecology and Environment.

3. MoU on scientific and technological cooperation, with a focus on artificial intelligence technologies, between the UAE's Office for Artificial Intelligence and China's Ministry of Science and Technology. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed signed the MoU along with Wang Zhigang, Minister for Science and Technology.

4. The UAE Office for Future Food Security and China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, will see cooperation on two projects to ensure food security advancement, and integrated farming systems. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed signed on behalf of the UAE, while Han Changfu, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and Bu Xiaolin, Chairwoman of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region People's Government, were the signatories representing the Chinese side.

5. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, and Zhong Shan, Minister of Commerce, signed an MoU to encourage UAE and Chinese enterprises to engage in trade and economic cooperation endeavours with the African continent.

6. The two countries signed an MoU on peaceful use of nuclear energy between the UAE Ministry of Energy and Industry and China's National Energy Administration, NEA. The MoU was signed by Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, and Zhang Jianhua, Director of the NEA.

7. Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, and the Confucius Institute's Deputy Chief Executive Ma Jianfei signed an MoU to introduce the Chinese language in UAE education curricula.

8. The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi signed an agreement with the National Museum of China. The agreement was signed by Saif Mohammed Al Hajeri, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, and Wang Chunfa, Director of the National Museum of China.

9. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, signed a Strategic Framework Agreement with China National Offshore Oil Corporation, CNOOC. The agreement was signed by Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, and Yang Hua, Chairman of CNOOC.

10. A Mutual Recognition Agreement between the UAE Federal Customs Authority and General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China, GACC, was signed by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Ni Yuefeng, Minister in charge of the GAAC.

11. The Abu Dhabi Global Development Market, ADGM, and China's National Development and Reform Commission, NDRC, signed an MoU to encourage Chinese and UAE enterprises' trade and investment opportunities. The MoU was signed by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State and Chairman of ADGM, and He Lifeng, Minister in charge of the NDRC.

12. ADGM also signed an MoU with China Everbright Group to explore and develop a joint platform that focuses on key areas including real industries and financial investments. Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, and Xiaopeng Li, Chairman and Party Secretary at China Everbright Group, signed the agreement.

13. ADGM and the China National Nuclear Corporation, CNNC, signed a cooperation agreement to facilitate Belt and Road initiatives in the UAE and MENA region, and help grow CNNC's globalisation plans. Yu Jianfang, CNNC Chairman and Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, signed the agreement.

14. An MoU between Abu Dhabi Ports, Jiangsu Provincial Overseas Cooperation and Investment Company, and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was signed.

15. Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, ENEC, signed an MoU with the China National Nuclear Corporation, CNNC.

16. A Joint Research Cooperation Agreement between Khalifa University of Science and Technology and Tsinghua University was signed by representatives of the two universities.