Mohamed bin Zayed restructures EAD's board

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, has issued a Resolution restructuring the Board of Directors of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) under the chairmanship of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Resolution named the following as members of the board: Mohamed Ahmed Al Bowardi; Dr. Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi; Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili; Falah Mohammed Al Ahbabi; Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei; Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, and Ahmed Saqr Al Suwaidi.