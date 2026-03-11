Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law regulating the management and occupancy of shared housing in Dubai

News

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, has issued a law regulating the occupancy and management of shared housing in the Emirate of Dubai, with the aim of safeguarding the rights of owners and residents, enhancing the shared housing system, and providing a suitable residential environment for the emirate’s diverse social groups.

Objectives of the Law:

Regulate the management and occupancy of shared housing units in Dubai.

Enhance shared housing and ensure suitable living environments for all segments of society.

Reduce overcrowding in residential areas and neighbourhoods.

Address violations related to construction and land and building use in accordance with applicable legislation in Dubai.