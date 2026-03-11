NCM: UNSTABLE WEATHER CONDITIONS, RAINFALL EXPECTED ACROSS PARTS OF UAE UNTIL 15 MARCH

News

WAM - The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast relatively unstable weather conditions across the UAE from tomorrow until 15th March, with the beginning of the period expected to see chances of rainfall over some areas, especially western and coastal regions.

This will be accompanied by active winds causing dust and a gradual drop in temperatures, before conditions gradually stabilise towards the end of the week with a slight rise in temperatures.

The Centre said in a statement that tomorrow’s weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy and dusty at times, with continued chances of rainfall over some western and coastal areas and a gradual decrease in temperatures.

Winds will be northeasterly, fresh to strong at times, causing blowing dust and sand, with speeds ranging from 15 to 30 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h at times. Winds will become moderate to light by the afternoon. The sea will be rough, becoming moderate to slight by afternoon in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

On Thursday, the weather will be humid in the morning over some internal areas with a probability of light fog formation westward, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy at times with continued chances of rainfall over scattered areas.

Winds will be northeasterly, light to moderate and freshening at times causing blowing dust, with speeds ranging from 15 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h. The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

On Friday, humid conditions are expected with a probability of light fog formation in the morning over some western areas. The weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of continued light rainfall over some western, coastal and island areas during the daytime, with temperatures tending to rise.

Winds will be northeasterly, light to moderate and freshening at times causing blowing dust, with speeds ranging from 15 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

On Saturday, the weather will be humid with a probability of fog or mist formation in the morning over some coastal areas, becoming fair to partly cloudy during the day.

Winds will be northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, ranging from 10 to 20 km/h and reaching up to 30 km/h. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

On Sunday, humid conditions will continue with a probability of mist formation in the morning over some coastal areas, becoming fair to partly cloudy with a rise in temperatures.

Winds will be northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, ranging from 10 to 20 km/h and reaching up to 30 km/h. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.