OMAN CONDEMNS ATTACK ON UAE CONSULATE GENERAL IN IRAQ

WAM - The Sultanate of Oman has voiced its condemnation and denunciation of the attack on the Consulate General of the United Arab Emirates in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, condemning it as a flagrant violation of the diplomatic conventions and norms that safeguard the inviolability of diplomatic missions and premises.

In a statement issued today by the Foreign Ministry and carried by Oman News Agency (ONA), the Sultanate of Oman affirmed its full solidarity with the United Arab Emirates and the measures it undertakes to protect its diplomatic representations and uphold its security and stability, while reiterating its steadfast rejection of all forms of violence, irrespective of their underlying motives.