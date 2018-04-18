Over 200 Hawaii residents airlifted from Kauai flooding

Search and rescue efforts are continuing Tuesday after heavy rains battered the Hawaiian island of Kauai over the weekend, stranding hundreds at evacuation centers.

Local emergency management officials say the U.S. Army, National Guard, and the county airlifted over 220 people Monday, and will continue rescue operations throughout the day.

The Red Cross reports 13 people remained in a shelter overnight in Kilauea, awaiting evacuation.

Heavy rains caused flooding and mudslides Saturday, forcing residents and tourists to evacuation centers. Roads were closed, including on the island’s North Shore.

The National Weather Service recorded 28.1 inches (71.3 centimeters) of rainfall in Hanalei between 2 a.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday. The record for a 24-hour period in Hanalei was set in 2012 at 28.54 inches (72.49 centimeters).