Polling stations close in Hungary's election

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The parties of both Orbán and his top challenger, Péter Magyar, said they had received reports of electoral violations

Supporters of the Fidesz Party listen as partial results are announced during the parliamentary election in Budapest, Hungary, April 12, 2026.

Budapest: Hungarians cast ballots Sunday in what is seen as Europe's most consequential election this year, setting a record turnout in a vote that could unseat populist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, an ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, after 16 years in power.

It marks a key moment for Orbán, the European Union's longest-serving leader and one of its biggest antagonists, who has traveled a long road from his early days as a liberal, anti-Soviet firebrand to the Russia-friendly nationalist.

Initial results are expected Sunday night. The parties of both Orbán and his top challenger, Péter Magyar, said they had received reports of electoral violations, suggesting some results could be disputed by both sides.

Orbán, 62, said the campaign had been "a great national moment on our side" and thanked activists and supporters for their work. "I'm here to win," he said.

Turnout by 6:30 p.m. was over 77%, according to the National Election Office, a record number in any election in Hungary's post-Communist history.

Magyar said he and his Tisza party were "cautiously confident." He warned against any violence and called on supporters to "keep our cool."

"I'm asking our supporters and all Hungarians: Let's stay peaceful, cheerful, and if the results confirm our expectations, let's throw a big, Hungarian carnival," he said.

Thousands of Tisza supporters crowded the promenade along the right bank of the Danube River as the sun set, waving Hungarian flags and cheering. Orban's party held a closed event, with only party members and elites and some journalists allowed.

Orbán's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyás, said the record high turnout showed that "Hungarian democracy is extremely strong." Gulyás said the ruling party had made numerous reports of electoral violations, but said he was "confident" Fidesz would receive the necessary 100 parliamentary seats for a majority.