Pope Leo says he is not afraid of Trump after president's broadside

Pope Leo says he is not afraid of Trump after president's br...

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The pontiff said he ⁠would keep raising his voice against conflict

Pope Leo, the first pontiff from the U.S., responded on Monday by saying he ⁠would keep raising his voice against conflict, adding that the Christian message, rooted in the primacy of peace, was being "abused".

Washington/Rome: U.S. President Donald Trump has criticised Pope Leo as "terrible" in a rare direct ‌attack on the pontiff, who ​responded that he had "no fear" of the White House administration and would continue to denounce the horrors of war.

The president's comments came after the pope had spoken out, with growing force, against the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and the Trump administration's immigration policies.

"Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social late on Sunday.

Trump later posted an AI-generated image depicting himself as Jesus, with the U.S. flag and the Statue of Liberty in the background.

'Someone has to stand up,' says Pope Leo

Pope Leo, the first pontiff from the U.S., responded on Monday by saying he ⁠would keep raising his voice against conflict, adding that the Christian message, rooted in the primacy of peace, was being "abused".

It is extremely unusual for a pope, who leads Catholics around the world, to answer a foreign leader publicly.

"I will continue to speak out loudly against war, looking to promote peace, promoting dialogue and multilateral relationships among the states to look for just solutions to problems," Leo told Reuters aboard a papal flight to Algiers, where he is embarking on a ‌10-day tour to four African countries.

"Too many people are suffering in the world today," he said. "Too many innocent people are being killed. And I think someone has to stand up and say there's a better way."

Speaking to other reporters, the pope said: "I have no fear of the Trump administration, or speaking out loudly."