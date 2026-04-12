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Qatar announces full return of maritime navigation
Sailing is allowed all day long for maritime vessels licensed for fishing activity
Doha: Qatar's Ministry of Transport (MoT) announced the full return of maritime navigation for all types of maritime vessels and ships, as of Sunday, April 12, 2026, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In its statement, carried by Qatar News Agency (QNA), the ministry added that sailing is allowed all day long for maritime vessels licensed for fishing activity, as per its previous announcement.