Qatar announces full return of maritime navigation

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Sailing is allowed all day long for maritime vessels licensed for fishing activity

Qatar's Ministry of Transport (MoT) announced the full return of maritime navigation for all types of maritime vessels and ships

Doha: Qatar's Ministry of Transport (MoT) announced the full return of maritime navigation for all types of maritime vessels and ships, as of Sunday, April 12, 2026, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In its statement, carried by Qatar News Agency (QNA), the ministry added that sailing is allowed all day long for maritime vessels licensed for fishing activity, as per its previous announcement.