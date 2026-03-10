News

The State of Qatar expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the attack targeting the UAE Consulate General in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

In a statement carried out by Qatar News Agency (QNA), the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it consideres the act a flagrant violation of international customs and covenants that guarantee the protection of diplomatic missions and their premises.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that targeting diplomatic missions and premises represents a clear breach of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, and constitutes a dangerous escalation that threatens the security and safety of those working in the diplomatic corps and undermines the internationally recognised rules of diplomatic work.

The Ministry renewed Qatar's firm position rejecting all acts of violence and terrorism that target diplomatic missions or undermine security and stability, affirming its solidarity with the UAE, and its support for all that contributes to enhancing security and stability in the Republic of Iraq and the region.