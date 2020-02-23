Germany's Hamburg city in elections marked by climate issues EU--Germany-Hamburg-Election

By AP

Voters in Hamburg, Germany's second-biggest city, go to the polls Sunday to pick a new regional assembly in an election that's been dominated by the issue of climate change. The city state has been governed by a coalition of the center-left Social Democrats and the environmentalist Green party for the last five years. They are the two leading parties, according to polls. Rising sea levels and more violent weather predicted from unchecked global warming could imperil the port city, where a devastating storm surge in 1962 remains part of the collective memory.

