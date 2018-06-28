Small plane crashes in Mumbai, five dead

A small plane crashed into a construction site in a densely populated area of India's financial capital Mumbai on Thursday, killing five people including one on the ground, officials said.

"Five people have succumbed to their injuries after the chartered plane crashed, including one pilot, three co-passengers and a pedestrian," Mumbai police spokesman Deepak Deoraj told AFP.

There were four passengers on the 12-seater aircraft when it crashed shortly into the construction site shortly after 1:30pm (0800 GMT), said Mumbai disaster management spokesman Tanaji Kamble.

Indian media reported that the plane belonged to the Uttar Pradesh state government.

"Police teams have reached the venue and are conducting (a) probe," a Mumbai police official said in a statement sent on WhatsApp.

P Rahangdale, Mumbai's chief fire officer, said several fire engines had been rushed to the spot.

"Our teams have extinguished the fire and are conducting rescue operations," he told AFP.