UAE leaders offer condolences to Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on death of mother of Prince Muqrin

By Wam

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of the mother of Prince Muqrin bin Saud bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud.

He prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar cables to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.