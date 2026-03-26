RTA Conducts 7,129 Field Visits and 11 Inspection Campaigns Across Dubai Metro and Tram Right-of-Way

News

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) continues to conduct periodic field visits across the right-of-way of Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram networks as part of its ongoing efforts to safeguard rail assets, ensure the highest levels of operational safety, and strengthen compliance with regulations governing activities within the Railway Protection Zone in the Emirate of Dubai.

Elaborating further, Mohammed Al Ameeri, Director of Rail Right-of-Way, Rail Agency, RTA, said: “A total of 7,129 field visits were conducted across the rail right-of-way of Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram during 2025. These visits led to the identification of several technical observations, which were addressed immediately by RTA’s field teams in accordance with approved procedures. The necessary corrective measures were implemented to ensure the continuity of safe operations and mitigate any potential risks that could affect infrastructure integrity or train movement.”

Al Ameeri added: “We also carried out 11 inspection campaigns during the past year in cooperation with several real estate developers and relevant entities. These campaigns covered all lines and stations across the rail network to ensure compliance with approved safety standards, monitor infrastructure readiness, and assess the performance of contractors operating within the Railway Protection Zone. They also enabled us to identify any observations that could impact the safety of passengers and users of Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram.”

He affirmed that these efforts form part of an integrated strategy built on three main pillars: Protecting rail assets across Dubai to maintain operational efficiency and long-term sustainability, Ensuring full compliance with laws and regulations governing activities within the Railway Protection Zone, thereby promoting a safe and well-regulated working environment and Strengthening cooperation with stakeholders and internal and external entities to enable the swift resolution of technical observations and uphold the highest standards of quality and safety.

Al Ameeri emphasised that the field visits and inspection campaigns form part of a proactive regulatory framework aimed at the early detection of observations or potential challenges and addressing them in line with international best practices. This approach reflects Dubai’s continued commitment to developing a safe, reliable and sustainable mass transit system that keeps pace with the emirate’s rapid urban and population growth.

RTA will continue to implement periodic monitoring and awareness programmes in collaboration with its strategic partners to maintain the highest safety standards across the rail network and safeguard passengers and all public transport users in the emirate.