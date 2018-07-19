RTA to open 7th Interchange, Al Asayel and Al Yalayes roads on 15th September

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, in Dubai has announced the start of installation of a toll gate (Salik) on Sheikh Zayed Road just before the Intersection of Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Yalayes Road (7th Interchange).

The gate will be operational from 24th October, 2018, following the opening of the 7th Interchange as well as the Al Yalayes and Al Asayel Roads Project costing about AED1.2 billion.

The step complements the RTA’s strategic plan aimed at improving and integrating roads networks, facilities, routes and services of public transport as well as road and transport systems and technologies. It forms part of the measures taken to ensure the smooth flow of traffic in the emirate, including measures needed to redistribute the traffic movements and divert them to alternative roads to ease the pressure on highways and main roads.

The project is part of the parallel and supporting roads of the Sheikh Zayed Road and diverts part of the traffic from the Sheikh Zayed Road to parallel roads such as Al Asayel Road, Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road and the Emirates Road through Al Yalayes Road.

The Al Yalayes and Al Asayel Roads Project also contributes to the business activities and the movement of goods to and from Jebel Ali Port. It provides extra entry/exit points for development projects in the area such as Al Furjan, Discovery Gardens and Jebel Ali Development.

"Through the installation of Salik at the Jebel Ali Toll Gate, the RTA aims to redistribute the traffic movement to main roads and divert part of the traffic movement from Jebel Ali in the direction of Sharjah. Motorists will be able to use alternative roads such as the Emirates Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road, and Al Khail Road. Thus, it will ease the traffic pressure on the Sheikh Zayed Road one of the busiest traffic corridors in the Emirate," said Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA.

"The new gate is expected to reduce the traffic flow on the Sheikh Zayed Road by 25 percent and encourage people to use public transport means. This is especially relevant as the Sheikh Zayed Road has a host of mass transit means such as the Metro Red Line (extending 52 km connecting 28 stations) and 12 bus routes served by 156 buses that make 1,400 journeys per day.

"The development of the 7th Interchange and Al Yalayes, Al Asayel streets will provide additional capacity to the parallel roads amounting to 12,000 vehicles per hour in both directions. It will also serve the urbanisation witnessed by Dubai. It will also increase the capacity of Al Yalayes Road to 20,000 vehicles per hour in both directions and cut the journey time between Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to about four minutes," he added.