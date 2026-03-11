RUSSIA: SIX KILLED IN UKRAINIAN MISSILE STRIKE ON BRYANSK

News

Emirates 24/7 — Russian authorities announced on Tuesday that several people were killed following a Ukrainian missile strike on the city of Bryansk

. Alexander Bogomaz, the Governor of the Bryansk region, stated via Telegram that six civilians lost their lives and 37 others were injured in the attack.

The Governor accused Ukraine of engaging in acts of terrorism, noting that Bryansk is located less than 100 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the strike was justified, noting in a video address that a major Russian military plant in Bryansk had been targeted.

He specified that the facility produces electronics and components used in the manufacturing of Russian missiles.

Zelensky added that Russia utilizes these missiles to attack Ukrainian cities, villages, and civilians, emphasizing that Ukraine is defending itself while noting that Moscow has the option to end the war it initiated.

The strike marks a significant escalation in cross-border hostilities as both nations continue to target strategic and infrastructure sites. Emergency services in Bryansk have been deployed to the affected areas to manage the casualties and assess the damage caused by the missile impact.

International observers remain concerned about the rising civilian toll as the conflict extends deeper into territories beyond the immediate front lines.