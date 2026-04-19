Saqr Ghobash and German MP discuss regional escalation and security impacts

UAE

FNC Speaker briefs German delegation on regional threats and UAE’s security stance at IPU Assembly

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, met with Alexander Radwan, a member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Committee on European Affairs of the German Bundestag and head of the German delegation, on the sidelines of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter‑Parliamentary Union held in Istanbul.

Istanbul: Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Alexander Radwan, a member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Committee on European Affairs of the German Bundestag and head of the German delegation, on the sidelines of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter‑Parliamentary Union (IPU) held in Istanbul.

The two sides reviewed developments in the regional situation, particularly in light of the recent escalation and its repercussions for regional and international security and stability.

Ghobash stressed that the attacks targeting the UAE cannot be justified under any circumstances, noting that the UAE has clearly stated it will not allow its territory, airspace or waters to be used to launch any attacks, in line with its firm principles of respecting state sovereignty and refraining from involvement in conflicts.

He outlined the scale of the threats faced by the country, noting that more than 95% of the attacks targeting its territory have been successfully intercepted, due to the efficiency and readiness of its air defence systems, reflecting the UAE’s capability to safeguard its security and stability.

He also pointed to Iran’s conduct in the region over more than 47 years, characterised by interference in the internal affairs of states and support for proxies across several regional arenas, raising serious questions about the prospects for coexistence under such an approach. He further questioned how the international community should deal with a system that continues to pursue these policies and what the implications would be if it were to acquire nuclear capabilities.

Ghobash warned of the dangers posed by threats to close the Strait of Hormuz, emphasising that such actions would not only affect countries in the region but would also have serious consequences for the global economy, international supply chains and maritime navigation.

In this context, he underscored that the UAE, in addressing these circumstances, has adhered to a comprehensive humanitarian approach, working to provide various forms of support and care to all communities residing within its territory.

Radwan expressed Germany’s solidarity with the UAE in light of the recent developments, affirming his country’s support in confronting these challenges and commending the efficiency of the measures taken by the UAE to protect its security and the safety of its residents.

Both sides stressed the importance of coordinating positions within the Inter‑Parliamentary Union to issue unified parliamentary stances that serve the common interest.

Several FNC members attended the meeting.