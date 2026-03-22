Saudi Arabia declares Iranian military attaché, Embassy staff 'personae non gratae', mandates departure within 24 hours

News

WAM - The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs renewed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s unequivocal condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks against the Kingdom, the states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and a number of Arab and Islamic countries.

In a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the ministry said that the continued targeting by Iran of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—its sovereignty, civilian objects, civilians, economic interests, and diplomatic premises within the Kingdom—constitutes a flagrant violation of all relevant international conventions, the principles of good neighborliness and respect for states’ sovereignty, the Beijing Agreement, and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026).

It also contradicts the principles of Islamic brotherhood and the values and tenets of the Islamic faith that the Iranian side continuously invokes, thereby confirming that such statements are not reflected in its actions.

Reaffirming the ministry’s statement issued on 9th March 2026, regarding Iran’s continued attacks, which will lead to further escalation and have serious consequences for relations at present and in the future, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has notified the military attaché of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Kingdom, the assistant military attaché, and three members of the mission staff to leave the Kingdom, and has declared them personae non gratae. They are required to depart the Kingdom within 24 hours.

The Kingdom also affirmed that it will not hesitate to take all necessary measures to preserve its sovereignty, safeguard its security, and protect its territory, airspace, citizens, residents, resources, and interests, pursuant to Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations.