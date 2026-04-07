Saudi Arabia intercepts 7 ballistic missiles on Tuesday

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The missiles were launched toward Eastern Region intercepted, destroyed

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Defence announced that seven ballistic missiles launched towards Eastern Region were intercepted and destroyed.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence Major General Turki Al-Malki as saying that debris from the missiles fell in the vicinity of energy facilities, with damage assessment currently underway.

In another tweet the Ministry of Defence spokesperson said they have intercepted 18 drones in the past hours.