News
Saudi Arabia intercepts drone east of Al Kharj, another crashes in Al Zulfi without injuries
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence announced the interception and destruction of a drone.
The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence Major General Turki Al-Maliki as saying that a drone was intercepted and destroyed east of Al Kharj Governorate.
Moreover, the General Directorate of Civil Defence said that on Tuesday teams responded to a drone crash in a residential area of Al Zulfi Governorate, resulting in limited material damage, with no injuries reported.