Six French soldiers injured in drone attack in Iraq’s Kurdis...

Six French soldiers were injured in a two-drone attack in Erbil in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

The French Armed Forces General Staff said the soldiers were participating in counter-terrorism training with Iraqi partners and were immediately transferred to the nearest medical facility.

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw said two drones targeted a joint base of the Peshmerga forces and French troops in the Makhmour district of Erbil province.