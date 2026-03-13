News
Six French soldiers injured in drone attack in Iraq’s Kurdistan
Six French soldiers were injured in a two-drone attack in Erbil in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.
The French Armed Forces General Staff said the soldiers were participating in counter-terrorism training with Iraqi partners and were immediately transferred to the nearest medical facility.
Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw said two drones targeted a joint base of the Peshmerga forces and French troops in the Makhmour district of Erbil province.