Strengthening logistics cooperation between Dubai and Oman

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Strengthening logistics cooperation between Dubai, Oman

Dubai Chamber of Commerce organised a dialogue session recently in collaboration with the Al Batinah North Governorate branch of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Held with the goal of strengthening logistics cooperation between the business communities in Dubai and Oman, the discussions attracted the participation of more than 360 representatives of private sector companies.

The session was attended by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and Eng. Saeed Bin Ali Al Abri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Al Batinah North Governorate branch of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Discussions focused on emerging opportunities, ways to deepen cooperation, and effective solutions to help companies respond to evolving global supply chain challenges while supporting the smooth flow of bilateral trade.

The session brought together representatives from SOHAR Port, Oman Logistics Centre, Al Madina Logistics, and the Directorate General of Customs of the Royal Oman Police, in addition to companies specialising in transport and freight services in Oman. They were joined by representatives of a number of Dubai-based companies operating across a range of business sectors.

The session was organised as part of Dubai Chambers' efforts to strengthen the resilience of bilateral trade with Oman. Earlier this month, a delegation from Dubai Chambers visited Sohar in Al Batinah North Governorate.

Members of the delegation met with the local branch of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry to discuss ways of enhancing cooperation between the business communities in Dubai and Sohar across a range of priority sectors. The discussions were aimed at unlocking high-value opportunities for companies in both markets and supporting the growth of bilateral trade.

During the visit, the Dubai Chambers delegation also toured SOHAR Port and Sohar Industrial City (Madayn). Discussions focused on improving the smooth flow of goods, enhancing the efficiency of bilateral supply chains, and advancing logistics integration between Dubai and Sohar in support of shared development goals.

These efforts reflect Dubai Chambers' commitment to strengthening economic and trade cooperation between Dubai and markets around the world, opening new avenues for high-level collaboration, and deepening ties with business communities in key global markets. This supports strategic partnerships, promotes greater sectoral integration, and further enhances the resilience of Dubai's economy and the private sector's ability to adapt efficiently to changes in the global economic landscape.