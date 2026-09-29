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Trump denies reports he offered Iran sanctions relief and release of frozen funds in exchange for concrete nuclear concessions, rejecting Axios and CNN claims amid shifting goals on Iran conflict

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday denied offering Iran sanctions relief and the release of frozen funds in return for nuclear concessions from Tehran.

"This is untrue. I offered them NOTHING," Trump wrote on Truth Social, responding to ⁠an Axios report that cited US officials as saying that he was willing to give Iran sanctions relief and release Iranian frozen funds in return for "concrete" Iranian steps ‌regarding the nuclear program.

The Axios report did not identify the US officials.

CNN also reported, citing an unidentified ‌US official, that Trump was willing to give ‌Iran sanctions relief and release frozen funds as part ‌of a final deal ‌on the condition that Iran offered "concrete progress" on the nuclear issue.

Trump has offered shifting goals ‌and timelines for the Iran war that began ⁠on February 28.