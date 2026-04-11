Trump expresses confidence ahead of talks with Iran

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The US delegation is led by Vice President JD Vance and includes Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Senior Advisor to the President and son-in-law Jared Kushner

US President Donald Trump talks with reporters before boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Friday, April 10, 2026, en route to Charlottesville, Va. (AP)

US President Donald Trump expressed confidence ahead of their talks with Iran, held in Pakistan.

“I wished him luck. He’s got a big thing,” Trump said of his parting message to US Vice President JD Vance before he began his journey to lead the president’s delegation for the critical talks.

“We’ll find out what’s going on. They’re militarily defeated,” he added.

The US delegation is led by Vice President JD Vance and includes Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Senior Advisor to the President and son-in-law Jared Kushner, among other officials.

Trump, who spoke to reporters before boarding Air Force One to head to a Friday evening fundraiser in Charlottesville, Virginia, also reiterated his confidence that the Strait of Hormuz will soon be opened up.

“And now we’re going to open up the Gulf with or without them,” Trump said referring to the Iranians, who have effectively shuttered the critical waterway. “But that’ll be open.”

Iranian delegation arrives in Islamabad

Iranian delegation led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf has arrived in Islamabad, Pakistan, for talks with the United States.

The delegation included security, political, military, economic and legal teams.