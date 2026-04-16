Trump says Lebanon and Israel have reached 10-day ceasefire

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Israel has no plans to ​withdraw from Lebanon during truce, official says

Trump said he had held excellent conversations with both Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Beirut: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to begin a 10-day ceasefire at 5 p.m. EST (2100 GMT), signalling a pause in Israel's conflict with Iran-backed Hezbollah that has raged in parallel to the war with Iran.

A U.S. official said the ceasefire would start on Thursday.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry had earlier said that peace in Lebanon was essential for talks it is mediating to end the war between the United States and Iran.

Trump said he had held excellent conversations with both Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

An Israeli cabinet source said Netanyahu's security cabinet had ⁠convened for an urgent discussion on the Lebanon ceasefire.

An Israeli security official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the Israeli military had no plans to withdraw forces from southern Lebanon during a ceasefire.

In its first comment after Trump's announcement, Hezbollah said any ceasefire must not allow Israel freedom of movement within Lebanon. In a statement issued by its media office, the group said the presence of Israeli troops on Lebanese territory granted Lebanon and its people the "right to resist".