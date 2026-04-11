Trump says US has begun ‘clearing out’ Strait of Hormuz

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Iran’s military has been destroyed and that America is beginning to open up the Strait of Hormuz he said on social media

The US president posted on social media that Iran’s military has been destroyed and that America is beginning to open up the Strait of Hormuz, the waterway chokepoint used by Iran to restrict the shipping of 20% of the world’s oil supplies.

It was unclear from the post if Trump was referring to the possible use of mines in the Strait of Hormuz or Iran’s broader ability to control the area.

“We’re now starting the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz as a favor to Countries all over the World, including China, Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, and many others,” Trump posted. “Incredibly, they don’t have the Courage or Will to do this work themselves.”

In Islamabad, the delegations from the United States, Iran and Pakistan are holding face-to-face meetings on Saturday, the White House said.

The start of the meeting represents a significant test as to whether the ceasefire, which has already shown strains, is durable enough to resolve the Iran war.