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US ships, aircraft, and military personnel would stay in place in and ⁠around Iran

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday its ‌military ​ships and aircraft will remain around Iran and threatened that the US will start "shooting" again unless Tehran fully complies with the deal reached with Washington.

"All US Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel, ⁠with additional Ammunition, Weaponry ... will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied ‌with," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

"If for any reason it is not, which ‌is highly unlikely, then the "Shootin' Starts," bigger, and ‌better, and stronger than anyone has ever ‌seen before.," the president ‌added.

Iran had said earlier on Wednesday that it would ​be "unreasonable" to proceed ‌with talks ​to forge a permanent ⁠peace deal with the United States after Israel pounded Lebanon with its heaviest strikes yet on Wednesday, ​killing ⁠hundreds of people.

The ⁠two sides appeared to be far apart on Iran's nuclear program, with Trump saying Iran had ⁠agreed to stop enriching uranium, and Iran's parliament speaker Mohammed Bager Qalibaf saying it was allowed to continue enriching uranium under the terms of the ceasefire.

"It was agreed, a long time ‌ago, and despite all of the fake rhetoric to the contrary - ​NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS and, the Strait of Hormuz WILL BE OPEN & SAFE," Trump added in his late Wednesday's Truth Social post.