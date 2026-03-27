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US President Donald J. Trump announced a suspension of operations linked to targeting Iran's energy facilities for 10 days, effective until 6 April 2026. This move represents a 10-day extension of the current pause and comes as part of ongoing talks.

In a statement published on Truth Social, President Trump explained that the decision followed a request from the Iranian government. He noted that current discussions "are going very well," despite what he described as "erroneous statements to the contrary."

The US President confirmed that communications will continue during the coming period, expressing confidence in the path of existing dialogue.