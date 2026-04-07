Trump warns a 'whole civilization will die tonight' but says Iran could still capitulate

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The American leader issued the stark threat Tuesday, about 12 hours ahead of his deadline for Iran to agree to a deal

U.S. President Donald Trump has warned that a "whole civilization will die tonight" but said Iran still has time to capitulate ahead of a deadline set for 8 p.m. in Washington.

The American leader issued the stark threat Tuesday, about 12 hours ahead of his deadline for Iran to agree to a deal that includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz or face punishing strikes.

Iran rejected a 45-day ceasefire proposal and said it wants a permanent end to the war as Trump's ultimatum to make a deal ticked closer with an expanded threat of strikes against Iran to include all power plants and bridges.

Oil hub of Kharg Island hit

The U.S. again struck the Iranian oil hub of Kharg Island, according to a White House official who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The U.S. hit military targets on the island, the official said Tuesday.

Trump has threatened to deploy ground troops to seize critical oil infrastructure on the island, but experts warn such an operation would cost the lives of many U.S. military members and would not be a decisive move to ending the war.