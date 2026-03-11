TRUMP WARNS OF GRAVE MILITARY CONSEQUENCES IF IRAN MINES STRAIT OF HORMUZ

News

Emirates 24/7 — U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the United States has "completely destroyed" ten inactive Iranian mine-laying vessels following reports of Iranian movements in the Strait of Hormuz.

The President issued a stern warning to Tehran, threatening grave military consequences should Iran proceed with mining the strategic waterway.

These developments come amid a series of defiant stances from Tehran, which is currently facing intense strikes as part of a joint U.S.-Israeli military offensive, regarding the continuation of hostilities and threats to halt oil exports through the vital maritime corridor.

The warnings highlight a significant escalation in regional tensions despite President Trump’s recent remarks suggesting the conflict might conclude soon.

There appear to be no immediate signs of de-escalation as new explosions were reported by international correspondents in northern and western Tehran late Tuesday night, following earlier strikes on the Iranian capital.

U.S. military officials confirmed that the destruction of the mine-laying assets was a preemptive measure to ensure the freedom of navigation and to deter Iranian attempts to weaponize the maritime passage.