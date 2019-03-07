Two children die as migrant boat sinks: Greek coastguard

By AFP

Two children were among three people that died early Thursday when a migrant boat sank near the Greek island of Samos, the coastguard said.

At least 12 people including one more child are believed to have been in the boat. The two children died shortly after being rescued, while the body of a man was recovered shortly afterwards, the coastguard said.

More than 200 refugees and migrants have died in 2019 while trying to cross the Mediterranean, the majority headed to Italy, according to the International Organization for Migration.