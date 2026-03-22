Two killed as heavy thunderstorms hit Oman

News

WAM - Two people were killed on Saturday following heavy thunderstorms that affected several governorates across the Sultanate of Oman.

The Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) said its teams had responded since Saturday afternoon to 14 reports of individuals trapped inside vehicles in valleys and water bodies. Nine people were rescued, while two deaths were recorded.

The National Early Warning Centre warned of continued chances of thunderstorms on Sunday across several governorates, which may be accompanied by hail and strong winds.

The impact is expected to extend to the governorates of Al Buraimi, North and South Al Batinah, Al Dhahirah, Al Dakhiliyah, Muscat, as well as parts of North and South Al Sharqiyah.