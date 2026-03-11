UAE AIR DEFENCE NEUTRALISES MISSILE AND DRONE THREATS FROM IRAN

News

Emirates 24/7 — The UAE Ministry of Defense (MOD) announced that the country’s air defense systems are currently engaged in intercepting missile threats and unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) launched from Iran.

The Ministry confirmed that the loud sounds heard in various parts of the country are the result of the Air Defence System intercepting ballistic missiles, alongside fighter jets neutralising drones and cruise missiles.

The Ministry of Defence has reaffirmed its full readiness to deal with all threats to ensure the protection of the nation's territory and the safety of all citizens and residents.

The public are requested to adhere to the safety and security instructions issued by the relevant authorities during the ongoing operations.