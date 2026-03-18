UAE Air Defence Systems Intercept Missile and Drone Threats

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The Ministry of Defence (MOD) announced that the United Arab Emirates’ air defence systems have successfully intercepted and neutralized a series of incoming missile and drone threats.

The Ministry confirmed that the explosions heard in various areas were the direct result of the air defence systems engaging and destroying the hostile targets. The MOD underscored the high readiness of the armed forces to deal with any security threats, reassuring the public that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety and security of the nation.