UAE condemns attack on UNIFIL troops in southern Lebanon

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UAE called on the Lebanese government to uphold its obligations in ensuring the protection of UNIFIL troops

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the UAE’s solidarity with the countries participating in the UNIFIL mission, and conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the victim, and to the French Republic and its people, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the attack targeting the French contingent within the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in southern Lebanon, which resulted in the death of a soldier and injuries to three members of the international force.

The UAE emphasised that targeting peacekeeping missions is in contravention of the principles of international law and UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed the UAE’s solidarity with the countries participating in the UNIFIL mission, and conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the victim, and to the French Republic and its people, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.

The UAE called on the Lebanese government to uphold its obligations in ensuring the protection of UNIFIL troops, investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack, prevent its recurrence, and take all necessary legal measures to hold the perpetrators accountable.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with the government of Lebanon and its support during this critical juncture, including its efforts to ensure that arms remain solely in the hands of the state and to dismantle terrorist organisations, noting that this represents a pivotal step toward consolidating national security and stability.