UAE GCAA Reaffirms Total Ban on Drones and Light Sports Aircraft

News





The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has reaffirmed the total ban on the operation of all types of drones and light sports aircraft in the country due to the current exceptional circumstances.

In a statement, the authority stressed that compliance with this decision is mandatory and warned that any breach of the ban may lead to legal consequences in accordance with the applicable regulations.

The GCAA said the measure is intended to support public safety and preserve security, calling on all individuals and relevant operators to fully adhere to the directive until further notice.

The authority also urged the public to cooperate with the decision, emphasizing that collective compliance plays an essential role in ensuring the safety of all.