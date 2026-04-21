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The watchdog, Ofcom, said it had ‌also opened investigations into Teen ‌Chat and Chat Avenue

London: ​Britain's communications regulator on Tuesday launched an investigation into Telegram after evidence suggested child sexual abuse material ⁠was being shared on the platform and teen chat sites were being used ‌by predators to groom children.

The watchdog, Ofcom, said it had ‌also opened investigations into Teen ‌Chat and Chat Avenue ‌to examine ‌whether they were meeting their duties to ​prevent children ‌from ​the risk of ⁠being groomed by predators.

Ofcom said after engagement with the ​companies, ⁠it ⁠remained unsatisfied as to whether they were providing adequate protection ⁠to British children from the risk of grooming.

"These firms must do more to protect children, or face serious ‌consequences under the Online Safety Act," ​Suzanne Cater, Director of Enforcement at Ofcom, said in a statement.