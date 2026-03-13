US Central Command reports loss of Refuelling aircraft in western Iraq

US Central Command reports loss of Refuelling aircraft in we...

News

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced today, Thursday, the loss of a US refuelling aircraft in western Iraq during ongoing military operations against Iran.

CENTCOM said in a statement that the loss of the KC-135 refuelling aircraft was not the result of hostile or friendly fire.

It added that two aircraft were involved in the incident, with one crashing in western Iraq while the other landed safely, noting that rescue efforts are currently under way.