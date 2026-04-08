U.S. VP JD Vance to lead war‑end talks in Islamabad

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Lebanon not part of Iran-U.S. ceasefire deal, White House says

Washington: White House says VP JD Vance will lead US negotiating team in Islamabad talks aimed at finding permanent end to U.S.-Iran war.

Lebanon not part of Iran-U.S. ceasefire deal, White House says

Lebanon ​is not included in ⁠the terms ‌of ‌a two-week ceasefire ‌arrangement ‌between ‌the U.S. ​and ‌Iran, ​White ⁠House ​spokeswoman ⁠Karoline Leavitt ⁠said ⁠on Wednesday.

Two-week ceasefire

Iran, the United States and Israel agreed to a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, an 11th-hour deal that headed off U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to unleash a bombing campaign that would destroy Iranian civilization. Hours after the announcement, Iran and Gulf Arab countries reported new attacks on Wednesday.

Different versions of the terms

All sides have presented vastly different versions of the terms. Iran said the deal would allow it to formalize its new practice of charging ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Trump said the U.S. would work with Iran to remove buried enriched uranium, though Iran did not confirm that.

The ceasefire may formalize a system of charging fees in the Strait of Hormuz that Iran instituted - and give it a new source of revenue. Iranian attacks and threats deterred many commercial ships from passing through the waterway, through which 20% of all traded oil and natural gas passes in peacetime.