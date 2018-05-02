Video in South Africa shows lion mauling man in enclosure

By
  • AP
Published

Photo: YouTube

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES

A newly released video in South Africa shows a lion chasing and mauling a man after he enters an enclosure at a wildlife area.

The graphic video posted on the News24 website on Tuesday shows the man, reportedly the wildlife area’s owner, running for a gate when the male lion runs toward him. The lion quickly drags the man toward some bushes.

Another man is heard shouting: “Somebody get a rifle, just in case” and a sobbing woman says: “Please, somebody help him.”

Gunshots are heard.

Police spokesman Motlafela Mojapelo says police are investigating a lion attack in the Thabazimbi area of Limpopo province. Mojapelo says the man who was attacked is in intensive care with jaw and neck injuries.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Videos

See more videos

Most Popular in News

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

In Case You Missed It ...

Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon