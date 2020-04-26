G20 launches 'Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator' Initiative

By WAM

The group of 20, G20, today launched 'Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator', an international initiative to accelerate access to health tools needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Mohammed Aljadaan, Saudi Minister of Finance, the current G20 chair, said that the international community is still facing extraordinary uncertainty about the depth and duration of this health crisis.

Aljadaan, who participated in the launch event, stressed the urgency to come together and cooperate to face this global challenge together.

He added, "The Saudi G20 Presidency took the lead and worked with its partners and relevant organisations to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The G20 will continue reinforcing global cooperation on all fronts, and most importantly, on closing the immediate health financing gap."

Head of states and other key political leaders as well as principals of multilateral, global health and development institutions participated in the launching event. Global community, health actors and leaders supporting this landmark collaboration will convene again in a pledging event on 4th May.

'Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator' initiative will be a global platform for action to enhance connections and leverage interdependencies for collective partnership, problem-solving, mobilising and guiding investments, and driving equitable access for new COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.