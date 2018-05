Pakistani Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was injured by gunshot wounds in an assassination attempt while he was attending a provincial assembly meeting in Narowal in the Punjab province on Sunday.

Talal Chaudhry, Minister of State for Interior Affairs, told reporters that Iqbal was shot in his arm when a gunman fired a pistol at him from about 20 metres away and that he was rushed to a local hospital.

Police identified the shooter as 21-year-old Abid Hussain from Neelum village in Narowal.