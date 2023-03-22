UK publishes roadmap for reaching tech superpower status by 2030

By WAM

The UK has today published a roadmap for reaching tech superpower status by 2030 through a new International Technology Strategy.

The Foreign Secretary and the Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary set out at the launch in London how the UK will build on the strength of its tech sector, which is already the largest in Europe and the third highest valued in the world after the USA and China, said a press release issued by the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

The UK, guided by four principles – to be open, responsible, secure and resilient – will shape the future of technology in a way that promotes its use positively, and drives innovation and UK tech leadership, while boosting its security from new and emerging threats.

The UK Government will work closely with Governments, academia and industry to leverage the UK’s world-leading strengths in technology through international partnerships with established and emerging science and technology powerhouse nations.

The Prime Minister has made growing the economy, creating better paid jobs and opportunity across the country, one of his five priorities. Investing in the UK's thriving tech sector will directly contribute to that. The sector was worth US$1 trillion in 2022, and the UK is home to more than 85,000 start-ups and scale-ups. More investment was generated in the UK tech sector last year than in France and Germany combined, creating and sustaining high quality jobs around the country.

The International Tech Strategy will boost growth in this sector, strengthening the country's position on the world stage while forging long-term links that will promote the UK as place for investment and collaboration in the technologies of the future.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said, “Now more than ever, it is important that the UK steps up to promote British tech excellence worldwide.”

He added that this strategy will help deliver on the UK's ambition to be a tech superpower by 2030, backing UK businesses and helping the country solve the challenges of tomorrow through innovation and international collaboration.

Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan said, “We are a top-class breeding ground for emerging tech, but being a superpower means working with our international partners to turn these nascent technologies into global industries."

Donelan added, “Our International Tech Strategy will ensure we deepen collaboration with our allies on the technologies of tomorrow, driving growth and prosperity for the UK while strengthening our national security.”

As part of the strategy, the UK will also work with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Global Forum on Technology to engage with the international community on how to better use technology.

“We will also build on the UK’s success in securing a seat on the Council of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), working together with partners to increase worldwide connectivity, and provide clear leadership in the telecoms sector,” said the press release.

