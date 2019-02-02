A mum asks if she is 'normal' to wash towels 'after every use'

By Bang

A mum asked the internet if it's "normal" to wash bath towels after every single use.

The unnamed woman posted about her "unreasonable" habit that sees her washing towels daily because she can't bare the thought of using the same one twice.

Speaking on Mumsnet, the anonymous user wrote: "Am I being unreasonable to wash bath towels after every use.

"Is this normal? I'm constantly washing towels."

One person replied: "What a waste of energy, water, time, etc. I use my bath towels just after I have cleaned myself, maybe you are doing something different."

Another commented: "Not normal at all. Use them and hang them where they can dry. They're not unclean after one use."

A third added: "Even in a hotel they no longer change the towels every day. You are being unreasonable and making work for yourself.

"Hang them nicely to dry (near a radiator is good in the winter) and reuse them. Of course if it gets dirty or smelly then wash it. Otherwise about once a week is fine."