Austrian villaged is named after Saint Corona

By Bang

An Austrian village named after Saint Corona is planning to rethink its tourism campaign after the outbreak of the virus.

Tourism is the main source of income for people in Sankt Corona am Weschel and the village even has a mascot named Corona, although the mayor says it will be renamed.

Michael Gruber said: "We'll probably have to find our new name for... our mascot to welcome tourists."

The mascot, an ant in traditional sporting garb, features on pamphlets and other information for tourists.

Gruber added that the outbreak of the disease was initially met with humour in the area but the laughs have stopped amid the escalating crisis.

He said: "At first we smiled to see a virus named like the village appear, but jokes have stopped since the epidemic became so serious."

