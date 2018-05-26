Biggest 'Star Wars' memorabilia collection to go on display in London

Star Wars enthusiast Keith Guppy is putting his Star Wars collection on display for the first time to celebrate the release of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'.

The collector boasts the largest collection of memorabilia in the UK - with his most expensive item, a Palitoy Darth Vader AFA 85 valued at £2,500 - which includes over 3,000 items such as spaceships, figurines and playsets.

As a whole, it is worth an eye-watering £81,510, as valued by Vectis Auctions Ltd this month, and the public will be able to view it in all its glory.

He has personally curated an exhibition at Vue Cinema in London's West End from May 24 to include every character from the new movie - including icons of the franchise like Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia - and will provide keen fans with a rare insight to the collector memorabilia including vintage items such as Han Solo in Carbonite and a Jabba the Hut playset.