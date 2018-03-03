Car spotted frozen and covered in ice

A car has been spotted covered all over in ice and frozen in a deep puddle after leaving it overnight during the winter storms battering the UK.

The car, which is parked in a deep puddle in Tower Hamlets, London, appears to have been left overnight and was photographed and posted on the Tower Hamlet MPs Twitter feed, and is covered in ice after the UK was battered by wintry storms this week.

The tweet read: "#ResponseTeamB if you are the unfortunate owner of this vehicle in Tower Hamlets you have ERTBs deepest sympathy!

"I actually wish I had time to help you clear it #frosty #ice #beastfromtheeast (sic)"

It is not sure who the car belongs to or whether the owner has been able to get into their vehicle.

