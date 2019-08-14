By Bang

Australian drivers are facing fines if they hang air fresheners in their cars.

New rules mean drivers in the country could be slapped with a $344 and given three demerit points on their licence for simply putting stickers on their rear window, hanging up fluffy dice or putting up air fresheners as these items have been dubbed as a distraction on the road.

South Australian Police's traffic commander, Superintendent Bob Gray said: "Mobile phones, GPS devices and other technology or items in the car can be a major distraction for drivers and divert their attention from the task at hand.

"When mounting your GPS display or adding any decorative items, like fluffy dice or stickers, consider whether it will obscure your vision. It is important that drivers have a clear view of the road, to the front, back and sides, at all times".