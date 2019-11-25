Ducks win in French court case

By Bang

Ducks have won a court case allowing them to keep on quacking.

A French court has rejected a neighbour's complaint about the racket from a small farm in the foothills of the Pyrenees.

Retired farmer Dominique Douthe told Reuters: "The ducks have won. I'm very happy because I didn't want to slaughter my ducks."

The court in the town of Dax ruled the noise from her flock - which includes around 60 ducks and geese - was at an acceptable level, despite complaints from a new resident who moved from the city about a year ago.

The neighbour moved into a property about 50 yards away from the flock's enclosure before started the dispute.