It’s (another) boy! Family with 13 sons gets No. 14

By
  • AP
Published

The Schwandt family has 13 sons and have welcomed a 14th into the family. (AP)

There will be no shortage of hand-me-downs for this Michigan kid.

The Grand Rapids Press reports that Kateri and Jay Schwandt welcomed the birth of their 14th son on Wednesday, five days before he was due. They have no daughters.

WOOD-TV reports that the boy weighs 8 pounds, 4 ounces (about 3.7 kilograms) and is 21 inches (53 centimeters) long. His name wasn’t immediately announced.

As with their last few children, the couple from Rockford, north of Grand Rapids, didn’t want to know the baby’s sex ahead of time. Jay Schwandt said earlier this year that he would have loved to have a girl, but didn’t think would be in the cards. He was right.

Kateri Schwandt has said she’s used to large families, as one of 14 children herself.

The couple’s oldest son is in his 20s.

